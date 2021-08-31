Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 540.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.12. 14,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,239. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

