Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $105.43. 159,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.