Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 375.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 110,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. 68,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,014. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.