Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 167.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. 413,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,553. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

