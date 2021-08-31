Teza Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,419 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,298,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.