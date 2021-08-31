Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 41.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,087. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

