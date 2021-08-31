Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,826.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 138,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

