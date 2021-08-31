Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. 80,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,946. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.