Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $269.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.