Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. 306,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

