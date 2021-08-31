Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 411,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 418,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,133. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

