Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $4.03 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000. The Charles Schwab makes up about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 514,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,802. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

