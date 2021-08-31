Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $212,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 31.1% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $381.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.