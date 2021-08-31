Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,000. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.89. 167,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,791. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

