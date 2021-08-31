Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,442 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 374.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.72. 39,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,309. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

