Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,225 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $319,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,178 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 46,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 95,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

