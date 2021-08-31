Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after buying an additional 659,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock remained flat at $$29.74 on Tuesday. 651,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

