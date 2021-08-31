Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,107 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. 55,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $584,059. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

