Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 419.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. 153,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,115. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

