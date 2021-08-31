Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 262.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.84. 34,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

