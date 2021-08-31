Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,364 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.40. The company had a trading volume of 344,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.