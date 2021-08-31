Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 78.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIIB traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,080. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.32.
In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
