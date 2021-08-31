Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 78.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,080. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

