TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,300,440.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39.

On Monday, June 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00.

TFII stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,098. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.40. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.91.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

