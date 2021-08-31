TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,300,440.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39.
- On Monday, June 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00.
TFII stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,098. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.40. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
