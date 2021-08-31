The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Down 0.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.87. 1,492,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,919,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.