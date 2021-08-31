The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,216 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 278,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

