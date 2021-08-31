The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.09

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.09 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.54). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 796,530 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

