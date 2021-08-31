The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Down 1.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). Approximately 66,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 264,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

CPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.85. The company has a market cap of £115.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

