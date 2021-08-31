The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,244,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 290,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

