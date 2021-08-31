The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 63,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

