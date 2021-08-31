The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The Coca-Cola worth $337,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 235,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The company has a market cap of $242.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.