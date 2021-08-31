The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,693,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of The Coca-Cola worth $903,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. 180,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

