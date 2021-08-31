The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,424. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.