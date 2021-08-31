The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $72,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.92. 95,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.82 and a 200-day moving average of $359.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

