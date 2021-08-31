The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.79. 38,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

