The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.37. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

