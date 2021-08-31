The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) to Neutral

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ALSRF remained flat at $$20.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

