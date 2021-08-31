The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,362.28

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,362.28 ($17.80) and last traded at GBX 1,356.73 ($17.73), with a volume of 15354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,282.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Victoria Sant bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, with a total value of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

