The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $325.60. 93,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The firm has a market cap of $343.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.