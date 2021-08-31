The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $326.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

