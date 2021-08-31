The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 90,800 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $22.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.