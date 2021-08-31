The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

