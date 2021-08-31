The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 42.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 129,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

