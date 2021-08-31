The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,635 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $181,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 45,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

