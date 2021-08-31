The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $522.14

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.14 ($6.82) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 538 ($7.03), with a volume of 54,215 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 522.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.75. The firm has a market cap of £671.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

