The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in The Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

PGR stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

