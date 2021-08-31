The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The RMR Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 84.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

