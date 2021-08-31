The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The RMR Group traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 3309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

