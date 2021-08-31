The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $1.09

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. The Sandbox has a market cap of $967.81 million and approximately $886.36 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040910 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.77 or 0.01239379 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

