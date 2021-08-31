The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. 5,817,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

