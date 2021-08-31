The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,006 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $49,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 59,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,476,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $557,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. 324,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,866. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

